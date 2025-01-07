Fair and Breezy 25°

Widespread Snowfall Expected Soon: What To Know Now

Widespread snow is likely just days after a massive cross-country winter storm swept through the Northeast, bringing further disruptions to the region.

Temps will be between 12 and 25 degrees below average through Sunday, Jan. 12.

 Photo Credit: AccuWeather
Lake effect snow is possible Tuesday, Jan. 7, through Thursday, Jan. 9, in the shaded locations.

 Photo Credit: AccuWeather
According to the National Weather Service, the time frame for snowfall is from overnight Friday, Jan. 10, into Saturday, Jan. 11.

While it’s too early to predict specific accumulation amounts, the system is expected to be wide-reaching, spanning from Massachusetts to North Carolina.

The setup for this system involves a wave of cold air, with temperatures expected to range from 12 to 25 degrees below average through Sunday, Jan. 12. (See the image above from AccuWeather.)

Additionally, lake-effect snow is possible from Tuesday, Jan. 7, through Thursday, Jan. 9, in the shaded areas shown in the second image above.

Temperatures may remain below freezing across much of the region until Sunday, Jan. 12, the National Weather Service warns.

"Prolonged heating demand, frozen pipes, dangerously low AccuWeather RealFeel Temperatures, and power outages are all possible this week," said AccuWeather Meteorologist Alex Duffus.

Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

