Wet Weather Pattern Takes Hold: When To Expect More Rain, Thunderstorms

After severe thunderstorms battered the East Coast the first half of the weekend, separate rounds of rain are in store for the next few days.

Rain chances will increase in the afternoon on Sunday, May 4, as showers work back into the region from the west, according to the National Weather Service.

Scattered thunderstorms are also possible, with stronger storms expected in the evening in the locations shown in yellow in the image above.

Widespread periods of rain are predicted for Sunday night, on Cinco de Mayo on Monday, May 5, as well as Tuesday, May 6.

There could be more scattered storms in the afternoon and evening on both Monday and Tuesday.

While pop-up showers cannot be ruled out on Wednesday, May 7, it should be mainly dry with a mix of clouds and sun.

Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Southampton and receive free news updates.