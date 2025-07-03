Odds Increase Tropical System Could Develop Off East Coast: Here's Latest

Forecasters are tracking a zone of unsettled weather near Florida that could organize into a tropical system in the coming days.

The National Hurricane Center has just increased the odds that a low-pressure area expected to form off the Southeast coast could strengthen into a tropical depression or storm within the next few days.

As of Thursday, July 3, the NHC bumped the cyclone development probability to 60 percent, up from 40 percent.

The potential impact zone includes parts of the eastern Gulf of Mexico and stretches across Atlantic waters off northeastern Florida, Georgia, and the Carolinas.

"At this point the entire zone is being watched, from the northeastern Gulf to waters along the southern Atlantic coast of the US," according to AccuWeather Lead Long-Range Meteorologist Alex DaSilva. "We feel the development window is from around July 4 to early next week."

While the forecast remains in flux, AccuWeather says beachgoers heading to the Southeast over the July 4th holiday shouldn’t expect a sudden tropical storm.

Still, an uptick in downpours and thunderstorms is likely, along with rougher surf and deteriorating conditions around or shortly after the holiday.

Hurricane season typically peaks in early September, but this system is forming several weeks ahead of that window.

