System In Atlantic Strengthens To Become Tropical Storm Gabrielle

The National Hurricane Center announced late Wednesday morning, Sept. 17 that a system that had earlier been designated as Tropical Depression Seven has strengthened to become Tropical Storm Gabrielle.

Gabrielle is located about halfway between Africa and the eastern Caribbean with maximum sustained winds of 45 mph.

It is forecast to stay over open water for the next several days. (See projected path and timing in the image above.)

"Interests in the northeastern Caribbean and Bermuda should closely monitor the progress of Gabrielle, as any shift in its track could bring wind and rain to the Leeward Islands late this week and this weekend," AccuWeather Lead Hurricane Expert Alex DaSilva said.

AccuWeather forecasters say the depression is one of several areas being monitored and could strengthen as it tracks north of the Caribbean.

The next name on the Atlantic list is Humberto.

Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

