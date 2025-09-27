Strengthening System Expected To Become Tropical Storm Takes Aim At US Coast

The National Hurricane Center said midday Saturday, Sept. 27, that the depression formed just north of eastern Cuba. A Tropical Storm Watch is in effect for parts of Florida’s east coast as officials warn of increasing winds, surf and rip currents beginning Monday, Sept. 29.

Forecasters expect the depression to move across the central and northwestern Bahamas through the weekend, then bend toward the Southeast United States.

Guidance indicates the system could be at or near hurricane strength as it approaches the coast, raising the risk of storm surge and damaging winds for shoreline communities from Florida to the Carolinas.

Rain will be the most widespread threat. Bands of heavy downpours are likely to drench the Bahamas, eastern Cuba, Hispaniola and Jamaica through Sunday, Sept. 29, with flash flooding and mudslides possible in higher terrain.

Early Early next week, significant rainfall could spread from coastal Georgia through the Carolinas and into parts of the southern Mid‑Atlantic.

This rain carries the potential for urban, flash, and river flooding. Inland impacts may extend into sections of the Appalachians, depending on the eventual track.

If sustained winds reach 39 mph, the storm will take the name Imelda, the next on this season’s Atlantic list, and could slow or stall near the Southeast, prolonging the risk of flooding rain, coastal surge and gusty winds along the coast

.Residents along the Florida, Georgia and Carolina coasts should review hurricane plans now, secure loose outdoor items, and stay tuned to updates from the National Hurricane Center and local emergency officials. Expect rough surf and dangerous rip currents to build ahead of the system.

