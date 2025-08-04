Fair 67°

Smoky Skies: Canadian Wildfires Mean Hazy Days Ahead

The weather in the Northeast this week largely hinges on how effectively a dry air wedge can repel the incoming moisture from the Southern states.

At times, smoke in the Northeast can become quite dense, leading to decreased air quality. However, it contributes to a hazy, heat wave appearance,&nbsp;

 Photo Credit: AccuWeather
It will be dry and warmer on Monday, Aug. 4.

 Photo Credit: AccuWeather
Joe Lombardi
However, the skies won’t be the usual deep blue due to smoke drifting from raging wildfires in central Canada, starting on Monday, Aug. 4.

It will create a hazy appearance that may affect air quality amid a warming trend, according to AccuWeather. 

While dry and sunny conditions are anticipated to linger in much of the Northeast, the mid-Atlantic faces a more uncertain forecast. 

Meteorologists will keep a close eye on how moisture from the south interacts with the dry air, as it could signal a return to higher humidity and potential downpours later in the week.

