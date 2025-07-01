Overcast 74°

Severe Storms Packed With Dangerous Winds Moving Across Northeast: Here's Latest

A storm system packed with severe storms is sweeping through the region from west to east ahead of a strong cold front.

A radar image at around 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, July 1, shows the strongest storms marked in red.&nbsp;

Photo Credit: AccuWeather
Joe Lombardi
Joe Lombardi

Gusty wind gusts of up to 60 miles per hour or more, heavy downpours, thunder, and lightning have been reported in those locations. Numerous power outages have already been reported.

Conditions should calm by late Tuesday night. 

Behind the front, drier air will move in for a stretch of more settled weather, the National Weather Service says.

Wednesday, July 2, and Thursday, July 3, are expected to be mostly sunny with seasonable temps and lower humidity.

The outlook for Independence Day on Friday, July 4 calls for delightful conditions, with abundant sunshine, seasonable temps, and lower humidity than what's typical this time of year.

Saturday, July 5 will be mostly sunny with warm temperatures.

