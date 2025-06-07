Light Rain 69°

SHARE

Scattered Storms Moving Across Region: Here's Latest

A storm system is sweeping through the region from west to east.

A radar image at around 3:45 p.m. Saturday, June 7 shows the strongest storms marked in red.&nbsp;

A radar image at around 3:45 p.m. Saturday, June 7 shows the strongest storms marked in red. 

Photo Credit: National Weather Service
Joe Lombardi
Facebook @joe_lombardi Email me Read More Stories

A radar image at around 3:45 p.m. Saturday, June 7 above shows the strongest storms marked in red. 

Gusty wind gusts, heavy downpours, thunder, and lightning have been reported in those locations.

The chance for storms will continue through late Saturday evening, according to the National Weather Service.

Clouds and unsettled conditions will return on Sunday, June 8, as with rain likely at night. High temperatures will be in the mid 70s.

The outlook for Monday, June 9, calls for mostly cloudy skies, seasonable temperatures, and a chance for evening showers.

More scattered showers are expected Tuesday, June 10 before the sun finally returns on Wednesday, June 11.

Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

to follow Daily Voice Southampton and receive free news updates.

SCROLL TO NEXT ARTICLE