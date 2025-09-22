Daily Voice Readers’ Choice

Rounds Of Rain Returning To Northeast: Here’s Timing

A long-awaited soaking is finally on the way for the Northeast, with multiple rounds of rain, and a few rumbles of thunder, set to refresh parched ground.

Downpours and thunderstorms will spread into parts of the Northeast, starting on Tuesday, Sept. 23.

Photo Credit: AccuWeather
Areas in yellow have the highest chance of seeing severe thunderstorms during the afternoon and evening on Tuesday, Sept. 23.

 Photo Credit: AccuWeather
Joe Lombardi
Forecasters at the National Weather Service and AccuWeather say a pattern change will funnel moisture into the region delivering widespread showers that will help chip away at ongoing dryness.

Downpours and thunderstorms will be possible in the afternoon and evening Tuesday, Sept. 23. 

While many communities will welcome the rain, brief heavy bursts could cause issues where the water runs off instead of soaking in.

That will be followed separate rounds of scattered showers through Friday, Sept. 26.

Because soils are so dry, much of the initial rain can run off. Expect quick rises on small streams and creeks, with flash flooding possible in low-lying and poor-drainage areas.

Downpours can reduce visibility and pond water on roads. Allow extra time and avoid flooded spots.

Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

