Rough Seas Ahead: Dexter Spins North, Tropics Heat Up Elsewhere

Tropical Storm Dexter is sliding northeast at about 18 mph over open Atlantic waters, well off the coast.

Although the system poses no direct threat to land, its broad wind field is already generating long-period swells that will pound East Coast beaches through Saturday, Aug. 9, according to the National Hurricane Center.

Coupled with a strengthening high-pressure dome over New England, the setup will boost the risk of rip currents and localized coastal flooding at high tide.

Surf is expected to build first along Florida’s Space Coast on Tuesday, Aug. 5, then spread northward, peaking mid-week along the Jersey Shore and southern New England. Swimmers are urged to obey red-flag warnings and swim near lifeguards.

“Be vigilant for rough surf and rip currents at Atlantic beaches this week from Florida to New England," AccuWeather Lead Hurricane Expert Alex DaSilva said. "Dexter will continue to churn up the surf as it pushes away from the US."

High pressure will build over the Northeast starting Wednesday, Aug. 6, DaSilva notes, adding that "an onshore flow will keep the rip current risk moderate to high at times through the end of the week. Look for beaches with lifeguards on duty this week.”

Meanwhile, AccuWeather hurricane specialists are tracking several additional hot spots:

A medium-chance disturbance just off the Southeast coast, Thursday, Aug. 7 to Saturday, Aug. 9, that could sling showers and gusty winds ashore.

A high-risk wave east of the Lesser Antilles, also Thursday to Saturday, likely to kick up swells across Caribbean islands.

A low-chance system in the northeastern Gulf of Mexico, Sunday, Aug. 10 to Tuesday, Aug. 12, with potential for squally thunderstorms along the eastern Gulf Coast.

Forecasters say any one of these could spin up quickly, so residents and vacationers should check updates daily and keep alternate plans handy.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Southampton and receive free news updates.