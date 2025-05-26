Rain Will Return After Brief Dry Stretch: 5-Day Forecast

Ahead of the change in the weather pattern, Tuesday, May 27, there will be a mix of clouds and sun with high temperatures in the mid-70s, according to the National Weather Service.

Areas of rain will expand northward starting overnight Tuesday through Wednesday, May 28. While there could be afternoon thunderstorms on Wednesday farther south, areas farther north will likely not see steady rain until the evening.

But there will be a chance of showers each day through the end of the week on Saturday, May 31. It will be mostly cloudy Thursday, May 29 with partly cloudy skies on Friday, May 30, and just a chance for showers.

"Most of the showers will occur during the afternoon and evening, but there will be some exceptions," according to AccuWeather. "That exception may be as to how potent a storm is that swings eastward from the Midwest from Friday to Saturday.

"If that storm is well-organized, it may just rain for eight to 12 hours from the central Appalachians and the mid-Atlantic to New England."

Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Southampton and receive free news updates.