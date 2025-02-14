New Forecast Maps: Here Are Projected Totals For Snow, Areas Where Icy Conditions Are Expected

The system is expected to arrive in the early afternoon on Saturday, Feb. 15, with precipitation continuing through the overnight into Sunday, Feb. 16, according to the National Weather Service.

Precipitation will change to freezing rain late Saturday night and early Sunday morning before becoming all rain, except in northernmost areas, where a wintry mix will coninue.

AccuWeather meteorologists say 1 to 3 inches of snow is expected in northern New Jersey and Pennsylvania, throughout the Hudson Valley and in much of New England. Farther inland, between 4 to 6 inches is predicted.

Latest Snowfall Projections - See the first image above:

1 to 3 inches – Lightest shade of blue

3 to 6 inches – Medium shade of blue

6 to 12 inches – Darkest shade of blue

Note: Forecast totals may shift as the system develops.

Areas where the most significant icing is predicted are shown in the darker shade of pink in the second image above.

"Be prepared for slippery roads," the National Weather Service warns. "Slow down and use caution while driving.

"If you are going outside, watch your first few steps taken on stairs, sidewalks, and driveways. These surfaces could be icy and slippery, increasing your risk of a fall and injury."

Rain will taper off to showers from south to north on Sunday.

The outlook for Presidents Day on Monday, Feb. 17, calls for cold temperatures and plenty of sunshine as a blast of Arctic air will bring frigid conditions, with another winter storm possible later in the week.

