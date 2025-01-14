Mostly Cloudy 29°

Separate Winter Storms Could Bring Snowfall To Northeast: Here's Timing

Separate rounds of winter storms could impact the Northeast as cold air tightens its grip, forecasters say.

A look at the weather pattern Saturday, Jan. 18, through Monday, Jan. 20, with snow possible in areas shown in blue.

Photo Credit: AccuWeather
A look at areas where a winter storm threat is possible Sunday, Jan. 19 into Monday, Jan. 20.

 Photo Credit: AccuWeather
Joe Lombardi
Key Highlights:

  • Bitter cold temperatures, 10 to 20 degrees below average, are expected starting Tuesday, Jan. 14.
  • A stormy pattern could bring snow on multiple occasions starting Saturday night, Jan. 18 into early next week.
  • One of the storm threats will come Sunday, Jan. 19, into Martin Luther King Jr. Day on Monday, Jan. 20.

"Multiple waves of Arctic air are gathering over northern Canada, targeting the central and eastern United States in the weeks ahead," said AccuWeather Lead Long-Range Meteorologist Paul Pastelok.

A frigid weather pattern will arrive Tuesday, accompanied by significantly colder temperatures. The first round of Arctic air sets the stage for several snow opportunities, with long-range models predicting a stormy weekend. 

As forecasters monitor a winter storm potentially hitting Sunday into Monday, storm strength and track remain key. "How quickly the storm strengthens will help to determine its track," said AccuWeather Chief On-Air Meteorologist Bernie Rayno. "And consequently, where it tracks will determine where the band of accumulating snow versus rain sets up."

It's too early to predict possible snowfall amounts for the systems.

Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

