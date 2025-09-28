Daily Voice Readers’ Choice

New Tropical Storm Imelda Likely To Become Hurricane, Will Affect These Parts Of East Coast

Imelda has just spun to life over the Bahamas and is already kicking up dangerous surf and rip currents along parts of the US coastline, with forecasters saying the system will strengthen early this week.

Imelda will bring flooding, damaging winds, and dangerous rip currents to the areas shown in orange and yellow.

 Photo Credit: AccuWeather
Locations in the darker shade of green could see up to 8 inches of rainfall from Imelda through Wednesday, Oct. 1.

 Photo Credit: AccuWeather
Joe Lombardi
The National Hurricane Center said Imelda, which had been Tropical Depression Nine, had organized into a tropical storm Sunday afternoon, Sept. 29, packing 40 mph winds.

A Tropical Storm Watch was posted for portions of Florida’s east coast as officials warned of building seas and gusty squalls.

Forecast guidance suggests Imelda’s center will track across the Bahamas, then run generally north along or just offshore of Florida through Monday, Sept. 29 before curving east into the open Atlantic, reducing the odds of a direct US landfall. 

Even so, the storm is expected to be a tropical storm or low‑end hurricane as it passes near the Southeast, bringing coastal flooding, beach erosion, strong rip currents, and periods of heavy rain from Florida to the Carolinas.

"A localized area of 8-12 inches of rain is forecast to occur over the Bahamas with a zone where 4-8 inches of rain will fall along the South and North Carolina coasts," AccuWeather Senior Meteorologist Reneé Duff said.

Imelda is not projected to become a major hurricane, but forecasters say it could reach hurricane strength by late Monday or Tuesday, Sept. 30. 

The primary hazards for the mainland will be water‑related: life‑threatening surf and rip currents, plus the risk of localized flooding where feeder bands come ashore.

A key player is powerful Hurricane Humberto, churning farther east. Humberto’s large circulation is expected to help tug Imelda away from the coast and out to sea, limiting the inland threat, though forecasters note seas will build along a wide stretch of shoreline. 

The two storms are not expected to undergo a classic Fujiwhara interaction, but their proximity adds some uncertainty to Imelda’s exact track and timing.

Officials urge residents along the Southeast coast to stay weather‑aware, follow local advisories, and avoid dangerous surf. At least two states have declared preemptive states of emergency ahead of potential impacts 

Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

