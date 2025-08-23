New Tropical Storm Forms In Atlantic: Here's Where Fernand's Headed

The Atlantic’s newest tropical storm organized south-southeast of Bermuda and is expected to steer over open water, a far different look than the explosive growth and long track seen with Hurricane Erin.

The National Hurricane Center issued its first advisory late Saturday afternoon, Aug. 23, noting Fernand developed from a tropical rainstorm that had been moving north of the Leeward Islands. The Leewards stretch across the northeastern Caribbean from Dominica and Guadeloupe up to the US and British Virgin Islands.

AccuWeather meteorologists say Fernand is broader and less compact than Erin at this stage, and rapid intensification is not anticipated. Its early track will keep most showers and thunderstorms offshore and away from the islands.

Because the system is expected to turn north sooner than Erin did, it is not forecast to threaten the United States.

“Because the storm is forecast to track much farther east than Erin and is likely to be smaller in overall size, indirect impacts from waves in Bermuda should be significantly less than Erin’s," AccuWeather Lead Hurricane Expert Alex DaSilva said.

Current projections suggest it may remain far enough east of Bermuda to limit direct effects to rough seas and an elevated risk of rip currents, rather than strong winds and heavy rain.

Farther north, Fernand could pass close enough to Newfoundland, Canada, to bring rough surf, stronger winds and periods of heavy rain from late Wednesday, Aug. 27, into Thursday, Aug. 28, depending on the exact track.

Forecasters are also monitoring additional disturbances trailing in Erin’s wake for signs of development. After Fernand, the next names on the 2025 Atlantic list are Gabrielle and Humberto.

The Atlantic hurricane season runs through Sunday, Nov. 30.

