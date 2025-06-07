Fog

SHARE

New Round Of Storms On Track For Region: Here's Timing, 5-Day Forecast

Fueled by high humidity, a new round of showers and scattered thunderstorms are on track for the first half of the weekend.

A look at the broad area where showers and thunderstorms are expected mainly in the afternoon on Saturday, June 7.

A look at the broad area where showers and thunderstorms are expected mainly in the afternoon on Saturday, June 7.

 Photo Credit: AccuWeather
New rounds of rain will return Sunday night, June 8.

New rounds of rain will return Sunday night, June 8.

 Photo Credit: AccuWeather
Joe Lombardi
Facebook @joe_lombardi Email me Read More Stories

Some of the storms will have heavy downpours, gusty winds, thunder, and lightning with the most likely time frame during the afternoon on Saturday, June 7, according to the National Weather Service.

For the broad area where storm activity is expected, click on the first image above from AccuWeather.

There will be overcast skies throughout the day.

Clouds and unsettled conditions will return on Sunday, June 8, as with rain likely at night. (Click on the second image above.) High temperatures will be in the mid 70s.

The outlook for Monday, June 9, calls for mostly cloudy skies, seasonable temperatures, and a chance for evening showers.

More scattered showers are expected Tuesday, June 10 before the sun finally returns on Wednesday, June 11.

Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

to follow Daily Voice Southampton and receive free news updates.

SCROLL TO NEXT ARTICLE