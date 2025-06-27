Scattered Severe Storms Expected To Rattle Northeast: Here's Timing

Friday, June 27 will be mostly cloudy with seasonable temperatures and scattered showers at times throughout the day.

Saturday, June 28, highs will reach the upper 70s to low 80s before showers and thunderstorms develop during the afternoon.

Storm activity should wrap up by the middle of the evening as the system pushes out, the National Weather Service says.

By Sunday, June 29, and Monday, June 30, partly to mostly sunny skies will return along with warmer temperatures, though isolated afternoon and evening showers are possible both days.

Another stretch of unsettled weather is expected to return on Tuesday, July 1.

