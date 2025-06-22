Netflix Star Sara Burack Killed In Southampton Hit-Run; VA Driver Charged: Reports

Amanda Kempton, 32, is facing charges following the death of the 40-year-old Million Dollar Beach House star, who was struck on Montauk Highway early on Thursday morning, according to police in Southampton.

Kempton reportedly said that she believed she struck a traffic cone at around 3 a.m. on June 19, but, in fact, it was Burack, who was rushed to an area hospital, where she later died from injuries sustained in the crash.

Burack went into cardiac arrest at the scene, but was revived and was put on life support, FOX reported. She reportedly suffered extensive brain injuries, a fractured skull and various brain bleeds.

Kempton was charged with leaving the scene of a motor vehicle accident, police said. She pleaded not guilty on Saturday and was released on $100,000 bail.

According to the New York Post, Kempton "choked back tears as prosecutor MacDonald Drane requested the high bail, describing her as a flight risk who fled the scene and who had been set to return to Virginia Saturday for a wedding."

Burack was featured on the Netflix show in 2020 that was later picked up by Discovery+ and renamed Selling the Hamptons."

Alcohol is not believed to be a factor in the crash. Kempton faces seven years in prison if she is convicted.

