Massive New Storm Will Bring Dangerous Amounts Of Ice, Treacherous Travel To Much Of Northeast

The system will arrive overnight Wednesday, Feb. 5 with a widespread wintry mix in most of the Northeast and continue into Thursday, Feb. 6, with precipitation turning to rain in most locations later in the morning, according to the National Weather Service.

"The potential exists for dangerous amounts of ice accretion into Thursday," AccuWeather Meteorologist Brandon Buckingham said. "This poses a risk for tree damage and power outages as the storm moves through."

A look at precipitation types by region for the storm is shown in the first image above. Most of the Northeast will see a mix of snow, ice, and rain (shown in magenta). Areas farther south, in green, will see mainly rain.

Locations in the darker shade of pink in the second image above have the highest potential for power outages and treacherous travel.

Some accumulating snowfall is expected farther north and inland. Accumulation projections have not yet been released.

The midweek system may be part of what could be a string of storm headed to the East Coast during the first half of February, said AccuWeather, coming after the Groundhog Day prediction on Sunday Feb. 2 by Punxsutawney Phil of six more weeks of winter.

Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Southampton and receive free news updates.