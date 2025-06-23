Massive Heat Dome Blankets Millions Across US: Here's How Hot It Will Feel

Temperatures are projected to approach or surpass 100 degrees across dozens of states, from the Plains to New England, at least until midweek, potentially breaking numerous long-standing records, according to warnings from AccuWeather meteorologists.

The heat index (the combination of temperature and humidity) on Monday, June 23, will reach as high as 105 to 110 degrees in much of the Northeast.

"Dangerous heat will maximize across much of the Northeast and mid-Atlantic early this week," said AccuWeather Meteorologist Jacob Hinson. "Bright sun and humid conditions will cause AccuWeather RealFeel® Temperatures to peak above 100 degrees for millions."

With temperatures climbing past 90 degrees throughout the Northeast, a heat wave is almost certain now. A heat wave is reached when there are three or more consecutive days in which the mercury reaches 90.

Extreme heat stands as the No. 1 weather-related cause of death in the United States, claiming more lives in most years than the combined total of fatalities from hurricanes, floods, and tornadoes, Scientific American says.

The welfare of pets must also be prioritized during the heat wave. In numerous municipalities, including Pennsylvania, it is unlawful to tether dogs outdoors in high temperatures without providing access to cool water and adequate shelter.

Monday and Tuesday, June 24, will be the hottest days of the stretch, the National Weather Service said. Widespread temps of 90 or higher are also expected Wednesday, June 25.

It will remain hot on Thursday, June 26, but temperatures will be more typical for this time of year and should not surpass 90 degrees north of Maryland and Virginia, and parts of New Jersey and Pennsylvania.

Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Southampton and receive free news updates.