Line Of Storms, Some Severe, Now Moving Through From West To East: Here's Latest

A radar image of the region at about 3:30 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 7 shows the strongest storms marked in red.

The window for storms is from the early afternoon into the early evening on Saturday. Rain could be heavy at times. Showers could linger into the late evening.

About a half-inch of rainfall is expected Saturday, with locally higher amounts.

It will clear out Saturday night, leading to a stretch of dry and comfortable days.

The second half of the weekend will be sunny with plenty of blue skies and a high temperature of around 70 degrees on Sunday, Sept. 8.

It will remain sunny on Monday, Sept. 9, and Tuesday, Sept. 10, with high temperatures in the upper 70s to around 80 degrees.

The outlook for Wednesday, Sept. 11, calls for sunny skies and a high temperature in the low 80s.

