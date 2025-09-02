Hurricane Possible By Weekend As Atlantic Enters Peak Window

In an update Tuesday morning, Sept. 2, the National Hurricane Center said, "A tropical wave over the eastern tropical Atlantic is likely to become a tropical depression later this week or this weekend while it moves westward to west-northwestward across the eastern and central tropical Atlantic."

AccuWeather reported that it could strengthen into a hurricane by the weekend.

The zone of concern, off the west coast of Africa, carries a high risk for tropical development between Thursday, Sept. 4, and Saturday, Sept. 6.

If a storm forms, the next name on the Atlantic list is Gabrielle.

“A tropical wave that moved off the coast of Africa has a high risk of tropical development potential later this week," said Alex DaSilva, AccuWeather’s lead hurricane expert. "At this time, any storm that develops in this region is expected to curve and track away from the US. Everyone across the northeastern Caribbean and East Coast of the US should closely monitor forecast updates this week."

The outlook comes as the basin shifts from a brief lull to a more active pattern heading into the historical peak of hurricane season on Wednesday, Sept. 10.

AccuWeather says reduced Saharan dust and drier air will likely allow more waves moving west from Africa to organize and intensify in mid-September.

Daily Voice reported Monday, Sept. 1, that a tropical storm could form before the weekend as the season hits its stride.

While early indications suggest any system that develops in the eastern Atlantic will recurve away from the US, track forecasts can change quickly, especially in the formative stages.

Residents and interests in the northeastern Caribbean and along the East Coast should review plans and stay tuned to updated forecasts through the week.

