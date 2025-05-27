Here's When Unsettled Stretch Will Arrive, How Long It Will Last

After a partly to mostly sunny start, clouds will increase on Tuesday, May 27, with high temperatures in the mid-70s, according to the National Weather Service.

Areas of rain will expand northward starting overnight Tuesday through Wednesday, May 28. While there could be afternoon thunderstorms on Wednesday farther south, northern locations will likely not see steady rain until the evening.

There will be a chance of showers each day through the end of the week.

It will be mostly cloudy Thursday, May 29 with partly cloudy skies on Friday, May 30, and scattered showers possible each day.

Look for a mix of sun and clouds to wrap up the month on Saturday, May 31, with another round of showers possible.

"Most of the showers will occur during the afternoon and evening, but there will be some exceptions," according to AccuWeather. "That exception may be as to how potent a storm is that swings eastward from the Midwest Friday to Saturday.

"If that storm is well-organized, it may just rain for eight to 12 hours from the central Appalachians and the mid-Atlantic to New England."

Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Southampton and receive free news updates.