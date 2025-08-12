Perseid Meteor Showers Will Light Up Overnight: Best Viewing Times, Tips

The annual display happens as Earth plows through dusty debris shed by Comet Swift-Tuttle.

Peak activity is expected from about midnight to predawn Wednesday, Aug. 13.

A waning but still 84 percent full moon will wash out many faint streaks, trimming rates to roughly 20 meteors per hour versus the usual 60-plus.

Still, patient observers should catch a handful of long, bright meteors and occasional fireballs.

Viewing tips from NASA and veteran skywatchers:

Go to the darkest site you can, away from city lights.

Face northeast, lie back, and give your eyes 20 minutes to adapt.

Skip binoculars; meteors are best with a wide, naked-eye view.

Bring a lounge chair, layers, and a warm drink—August nights can surprise.

Under ideal, moon-free conditions, the Perseids can top 75 meteors an hour, one reason the shower is a summer favorite.

A bonus this year: Venus and Jupiter form a close conjunction at the same time, turning the mid-August sky into a compact lesson in planetary motion and cosmic dust.

If clouds intrude, don’t worry. The planets will remain within a few degrees of each other through the week, and the Perseids continue at lower rates until about Sunday, Aug. 24.

For the best chance at a show, watch after midnight when the radiant climbs higher and the moon begins to set.

