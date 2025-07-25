Here's Timing For Severe Storms With Damaging Winds, Flooding Downpours

Heat-index values (combination of the temperature and humidity) on Friday, July 25, could spike to 105 degrees.

The National Weather Service says that Extreme Heat Warning criteria may be met, posing a significant risk for heat-related illness during the hottest part of the day.

That same steamy air will help fuel strong to severe storms later Friday afternoon.

A cold front sliding east from the Great Lakes is forecast to collide with the hot, humid air mass, sparking a broken line of thunderstorms from western Pennsylvania and upstate New York to New England and the mid-Atlantic.

The threat window runs roughly from 4 p.m. Friday through 2 a.m. Saturday, July 26, as the squall line pushes southeast.

Wind gusts could reach 55 to 65 mph, forecasters say, strong enough to down trees and power lines. Torrential rainfall rates may cause localized flash flooding. (See the first image above from AccuWeather.)

While the tornado risk remains low, isolated rotating cells can’t be ruled out along bowing segments of the squall line.

Behind the front, a modest cooldown will bring some relief. Humidity will ease Saturday, with highs dropping into the mid-80s — still warm but far from Friday’s broil.

Strong storms moving in from the Midwest are expected Saturday evening in areas of Pennsylvania, Virginia, Maryland, and Delaware. (Click on the second image above from AccuWeather.)

It will be partly to mostly sunny during the day on Saturday with seasonable temps.

The outlook for Sunday, July 27, calls for mostly clouds skies, warm temps, and a new chance for scattered storms in the afternoon and evening.

