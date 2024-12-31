Fair 44°

New Year’s Eve Storm Update: Heavy Rain, Snow Taking Aim At Northeast

A storm sweeping through the Northeast will deliver heavy rain with about to a foot of snow in some spots. causing slippery travel during New Year's Eve celebrations.

A look at the widespread rainfall on New Year's Eve, Tuesday, Dec. 31, into New Year's Day morning on Wednesday, Jan. 1, with a wintry mix (in pink) inland and snow farthest north.

 Photo Credit: AccuWeather
Projected snowfall totals: 1 to 3 inches in the lightest shade of blue with 3 to 6 inches in the next darkest shade. Locations in the darkest shade could see 6 to 12 inches.

Photo Credit: AccuWeather
Joe Lombardi
Rain is expected to arrive from the southwest to northeast as a low pressure system from  the Midwest approaches after nightfall on Tuesday, Dec. 31 and last into the first few hours of 2025 on Wednesday, Jan. 1 for most of the region, according to the National Weather Service.

Farthest inland, especially in parts of New York and northern New England, anywhere between an inch to a foot of snowfall is possible. For projections by location, click on the second image above.

"We expect rain to move into midtown Manhattan sometime between 7 and 9 p.m. on New Year's Eve and continue until 11 p.m. to 1 a.m.," said AccuWeather Meteorologist Alex Duffus. "The rain will be heavy at times, and people standing in Times Square will get soaked during the evening."

It's possible the steadiest rain may stop by the time the crystal ball drops at Times Square, Duffus noted, adding that there will still at least be intermittent rain and drizzle into the early morning hours on Wednesday.

During that time, thunderstorms are possible and about an inch of rainfall is expected.

While temps will be unseasonably mild on New Year's Day, it will become colder overnight heading into Thursday, Jan. 2 as Arctic air moves in. 

Strong winds that could cause power outages will arrive on New Year's Day continuing into Thursday.

"Strong winds will blow down scattered tree limbs," the National Weather Service said. "A few trees and power lines could be downed, with power outages possible. Unsecured objects and decorations will be blown around and/or damaged."

Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

