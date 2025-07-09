Here's Timing For New Rounds Of Storms, 5-Day Forecast

The main threat from the storms will be flash flooding, especially in areas that were already hit by heavy rain in recent days. Saturated ground and elevated stream levels could lead to rapid runoff and rising water in flood-prone zones.

As the remnants of Chantal weaken, the chance for precipitation will decrease a bit on Wednesday, July 9, which will be partly sunny most of the day. Still, afternoon and evening thunderstorms are expected farther south. (See the first image above from AccuWeather.)

It won't be as hot on Thursday, July 10, and Friday, July 11, but more storm activity is expected in the afternoon into the evening both days. (Click on the second image above.)

While more scattered storms can't be ruled out over the weekend, it will be partly sunny and warm both Saturday, July 12, and Sunday, July 13.

