Here's Timing For Gusty Storms With Heavy Downpours

A combination of heat and humidity will trigger a quick-moving round of scattered thunderstorms, some of which could be severe with heavy downpours and gusty winds.

Gusty storms are possible late in the afternoon and into the evening on Friday, June 6, in locations shown in green.

Photo Credit: AccuWeather
Temperatures will become more seasonable and there will be less humidity starting on Saturday, June 7.

 Photo Credit: AccuWeather
Unsettled conditions return on Sunday, June 8 with rain likely at night.

 Photo Credit: AccuWeather
Joe Lombardi
The time frame for storm activity on Friday, June 6, will be from the middle of the afternoon until late in the evening, the National Weather Service says.

The areas most likely to see storms are shown in the first image above from AccuWeather: much of New York, Connecticut, Pennsylvania, Massachusetts, northern New Jersey, and northern New England.

Friday's high temperatures will be in the mid 80s.

Temperatures will moderate on Saturday, June 7, with highs in the 70s, overcast skies, scattered showers, and the chance for an afternoon thunderstorm.

Clouds will increase on Sunday, June 8, as unsettled conditions return with rain likely at night. High temperatures will be in the mid 70s.

The outlook for Monday, June 9 calls for mostly cloudy skies, temperatures in the low to mid 70s, and a chance for evening showers.

