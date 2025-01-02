Here's Latest On Massive Storm Spreading Snow, Ice On Track For East Coast

The system is developing in Nebraska and will move through the Midwest before arriving on the East Coast on Monday, Jan. 6.

Current forecast models predict snow and ice for areas farther south in the Northeast, though the track could change. (See the first image above.)

Major hubs in the storm’s zone for potential snow and ice include New York City, Philadelphia, Pittsburgh, and Baltimore, according to AccuWeather.

“As the storm continues to press to the east, the area of snow and ice will become more dependent on a separate storm over southeastern Canada,” according to AccuWeather.

It’s too early to predict potential snowfall amounts.

The arrival of colder air on Thursday, Jan. 2, will set the stage for the storm.

Strong winds on Thursday will include gusts of 30 to 50 miles per hour. (Click on the second image above.)

“A few trees and power lines could be downed, with power outages possible,” according to the National Weather Service. “Unsecured objects and decorations will be blown around and/or damaged.”

After a mainly cloudy day on Thursday, skies will be mostly sunny from Friday, Jan. 3, through Sunday, Jan. 5.

