Get Paid To Shop (On Camera): TV Show Seeking Extras For Scenes Shot In Bridgehampton

Waldron Casting is looking for locals to appear as background talent in scenes filming Friday, Aug. 1, for a new TV drama currently using the working title Filch.

The gig involves portraying outdoor market staff and patrons in Bridgehampton, and producers are hoping to find real locals who can self-report to set — no transportation provided.

To be eligible, you must be over 18 and non-union. The pay? A solid $181.50 for 10 hours, with overtime if the day runs long.

You’ll need to submit your name, phone number, clothing sizes, and a recent photo to apply. All the required info is listed in the casting call here.

This isn’t the first time Filch has made headlines. Earlier this week, the production put out a call seeking one very specific kind of actor: “a hairy man” willing to jump off a diving board for a pool scene filming in Westchester.

So whether you’re hairy, helpful, or just happen to live near Bridgehampton, this could be your moment to shine.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Southampton and receive free news updates.