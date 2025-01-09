Snowfall Projections Updated For New Winter Storm Set To Hit Northeast

The timing for the system is Friday night, Jan. 10, into Saturday, Jan. 11, according to the National Weather Service.

The heaviest snow and ice are predicted for the south of Washington, DC, but accumulating snow and slippery travel will range from the Midwest to southern New England, where snow should be "intermittent and spotty in nature," AccuWeather says.

New Snow Accumulation Projections

See the first image above

Light blue areas: 1 to 3 inches

Next shade: up to 6 inches

Dark blue areas: up to a foot

"While a general 1 to perhaps 3 inches of snow is forecast, there can be pockets where a coating or a dusting of snow could be all that falls from the storm, especially along the upper mid-Atlantic coast," AccuWeather Senior Meteorologist Brett Anderson said.

