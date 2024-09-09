Feeling Lucky? $34K Winning Lottery Ticket Sold At Southampton Convenience Store

A winning lottery ticket worth nearly $35,000 was sold at a Long Island convenience store, New York Lottery announced.

The top prize-winning TAKE 5 ticket – worth $34,689 – was purchased in Southampton, at the Shell station located at 1630 North Highway.

It was sold for the evening drawing held Saturday, Sept. 7. TAKE 5 drawings are televised twice daily, at 2:30 p.m. and 10:30 p.m.

Players can check their ticket status on the New York Lottery website.

