Fast-Moving Storm To Bring Strong Wind Gusts, Rain, Some Snow To Northeast

The highly variable conditions across the region this week brings reminder to the old saying, 'If you don’t like the weather, just wait a day,'" said AccuWeather Meteorologist Brandon Buckingham.

There is a break in the stormy pattern on Election Day on Tuesday, Nov. 4, when sunshine and seasonable temperatures return, though gusts of 30 mph or more will persist.

By Wednesday afternoon, Nov. 5, clouds and wind return as a new storm system pushes through into Thursday morning, Nov. 6.

Rain will be widespread along the storm’s path, with snow mixing in across the higher elevations of New England.

"Signs of the changing seasons will be evident this week across the Northeast, as cold air from Canada funnels south of the border behind each passing storm," stated Buckingham. "Between Wednesday and Thursday as cold air spills southward, rain will likely switch over to snow across portions of Upstate New York, Vermont, New Hampshire and Maine."

Wind will be a major factor, with gusts of 40-60 mph expected in places like Albany, New York City, Hartford, and Boston, from Wednesday through Thursday morning.

Some isolated gusts could reach 70 mph, enough to disrupt flights and cause travel headaches.

"It is not out of the question that a few flakes could mix in as far south as the Berkshires and Catskills as well later this week. Accumulations would likely be minor, but some areas above 2,500-3,000 feet in elevation could see at least a few inches of snow," Buckingham added.

After a brief cooldown and dry spell during the day on Thursday, another storm will surge into the region by late Friday, Nov. 7, and into Saturday, Nov. 8. This storm is expected to bring more rain, especially after 1 a.m. Saturday, and possibly more snow in northern areas, the National Weather Service says.

Temperatures will trend downward, with highs on Thursday falling below midweek values. Rainfall could be heavy enough at times to cause ponding on roadways and slow travel.

