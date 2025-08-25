Fall Preview Coming To Northeast: Will It Stick For Labor Day Weekend?

The National Weather Service says the unseasonably cool air mass will spill across much of the nation, with forecast highs running about 10 to 30 degrees below average for this time of year.

On Monday, Aug. 25, clouds will fade to mostly sunny skies and dew points will drop.

Forecasters expect the fall-like pattern to start on Tuesday, Aug. 26, and persist through Labor Day weekend and into early next week.

The more noticeable turn arrives as cooler, drier air settles over the Northeast overnight Monday into Tuesday.

AccuWeather says some locations could log their lowest nighttime readings in months and highs may stay suppressed even with sunshine. Skies will be mainly dry during this stretch.

Humidity will plunge, offering a rare late-August break for air conditioners across the region and even parts of the Southeast. In a few cooler pockets, the chilly nights could nudge some heaters back on.

Mainly dry weather is expected through the week. Friday, Aug. 29, should stay largely rain-free, though a scattered afternoon or evening thunderstorm is possible across northern areas, including New York and New England, according to the weather service.

A pleasant holiday is on tap: mostly sunny and comfortable Saturday, Aug. 30, Sunday, Aug. 31, and Labor Day, Monday, Sept. 1. The cool pattern looks likely to linger into early next week.

