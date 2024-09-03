Drunk Driver Nabbed After Hit-Run Crash Involving Woman In Flanders, Police Say

The crash happened around 7:20 p.m. Sunday Sept. 1, in Flanders.

Upon arrival by Southampton Town Police Department officers, it was reported that the had struck the woman on Oak Avenue and left the scene of the crash.

Juan Garcia-Fuentes, age 25, of Flanders. was observed operating a motor vehicle an intoxicated condition in the area of 218 Oak Ave in Flanders after it was determined that he had left the scene of the accident.

Garcia-Fuentes was arrested and transported to the Southampton Town Police Department and held to appear for morning arraignment.

He was charged with:

Aggravated DWI,

Leaving the scene of anaAccident with personal Injury,

A violation of the New York State Vehicle and Traffic Law

