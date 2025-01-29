Massive Storm Taking Aim At Northeast: Here's Latest Timing, Track

The massive system will arrive along the East Coast late in the week, with impacts lasting into the weekend, the National Weather Service says.

Areas highlighted in pink on the AccuWeather map above signal a wintry mix expected Friday, Jan. 31, into Saturday, Feb. 1. Regions shaded in green are predicted to see steady rainfall.

While precise snowfall amounts remain uncertain, heavier rainfall is anticipated in southern areas along the East Coast.

The massive storm will bring wintry precipitation to some of the mountain states on Wednesday, Jan. 29, and Thursday, Jan. 30, before heading east. (Click on the second image above.)

In the days leading up to the storm’s arrival, expect seasonable temperatures. However, strong winds will make it feel colder.

On Wednesday, snow showers and squalls are likely in areas farthest north and inland in the Northeast, and some spots will see a half-foot or more of snowfall. (Click on the third image above.)

Skies will clear overnight into Thursday, which will feature sunny skies before the system makes its move Friday.

Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

