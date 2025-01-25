Clipper Systems Will Bring Periods Of Snow To These Parts Of Northeast: Here's Timing

Areas shown are blue in the first image above from AccuWeather are expected to see snow on Saturday, Jan. 25, and Sunday, Jan. 26.

Most of the snow is expected to be light, according to the National Weather Service, but there could be squalls that could bring quick rounds of accumulating snow, leading to slippery conditions.

For the entire Northeast, it will be seasonably cold, but without the bitter wind-chill values of below zero of the last week.

AccuWeather Meteorologist Brandon Buckingham describes it as "more typical middle-of-the-winter cold."

"Instead of the cold waves resulting in temperature departures of 15-30 degrees Fahrenheit below the historical average, the harshest of the cold waves in the next week or so will likely bring temperatures no worse than 8 degrees below the late-January to early-February average," he said.

There will be more rounds of snow on Monday. Jan. 27, and Tuesday, Jan. 28 for areas farthest north and inland. Steady snow is expected in the areas in the darkest shade of blue in the second image above.

In those areas, as well as locations in the lighter shade, snow squalls could cause travel disruptions early next week.

