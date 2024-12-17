Complex Storm To Deliver Rain, Sleet, Half Foot Of Snow In Some Spots

"A roller-coaster ride of a forecast is in store across the Northeast this week, featuring a wintry mix, rain, a warmup and then the potential for an impactful storm late in the week into the weekend that can feature accumulating snow and very chilly air settling in," said AccuWeather Meteorologist Brandon Buckingham.

The latest system to sweep through the region is on track for Wednesday, Dec. 18.

Precipitation is expected to arrive in the early afternoon, with widespread rainfall of about 1 inch.

Northern areas should see a transition to a wintry mix and snow in the evening.

Locations in the lighter shade of blue in the second image above are predicted to see 1 to 3 inches of snowfall, with 3 to 6 inches forecast in those areas in the darker shade in the first image above.

After a bright, sunny break on Thursday, Dec. 19, a new storm is expected that could be a snowmaker on Friday, Dec. 20.

Current models have precipitation arriving in the early afternoon, with a mix of snow and rain inland, and rain farther south.

It's too early to project possible snowfall amounts.

The window for rain, sleet, and snow will be until the overnight hours before skies clear, leading to a mostly clear and brisk day on Saturday, Dec. 21, which is the winter solstice.

