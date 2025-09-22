Gabrielle Rapidly Intensifies Into Category 3 Hurricane With 120 MPH Winds

Forecasters are now saying it could strengthen even more as it races past Bermuda over open water

As of early Monday afternoon, Sept. 22, the National Hurricane Center reported Gabrielle’s top winds at 120 mph.

This makes it a dangerous Category 3 storm located roughly 180 to 195 miles southeast of Bermuda and moving generally north at about 10 mph.

The system is expected to turn north to northeast and pass east of Bermuda while remaining away from land.

It is the second major hurricane of the 2025 Atlantic season, and additional strengthening is possible in the short term, according to forecasters.

Even without a landfall, large swells from Gabrielle will create dangerous rip currents along parts of the US East Coast through midweek, beachgoers should heed local advisories.

"Gabrielle is churning up the ocean with powerful waves," AccuWeather Lead Hurricane Expert Alex DaSilva said.

The hurricane’s track keeps the core winds offshore as it passes to the east of Bermuda on Monday, with the strongest impacts remaining over the open Atlantic.

Forecasters are also monitoring additional disturbances in the Atlantic that could organize later this week, signaling an active stretch to come.

The next name on the Atlantic list for 2025 storms is Humberto.

Fall officially starts with the autumnal equinox at 2:19 p.m. Monday.

On Tuesday afternoon into the evening, a few thunderstorms could become severe from eastern Ohio and northern West Virginia into southern Vermont and central Massachusetts.

Hazards include small hail, flooding downpours and damaging wind gusts of 50 to 60 mph, with an AccuWeather Local StormMax of 70 mph, forecasters said.

Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

