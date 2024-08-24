Uno Mas Southampton – located in Southampton at 44 Hampton Road – opened in late June 2024, serving up a simple menu of “tacos” and “not tacos.”

Inside the brick-wall and wood-beam-ceiling interior, patrons can chow down on an array of taco goodness, including carne asada (grilled steak), pollo (chicken), and adobada (marinated park).

There are also shrimp, cod, and pulled mushroom varieties.

Adorning the “not tacos” portion of the menu are staples like tortilla chips and guacamole, chips and salsa, tostadas, quesadillas, taco salads, and rice and beans.

The restaurant is adding breakfast burritos to its rotation beginning Saturday, Aug. 24.

Since launching, Uno Mas Southampton has garnered a 4.2 out of 5 stars on Yelp, where customer Jason T., of Southampton, said the standout feature is the “incredible tacos.”

“The combination of homemade crispy corn tortillas with soft tortillas, melted jack cheese, fresh pico de gallo, and creamy guacamole is simply irresistible,” he wrote after sampling the shrimp, mushroom, and cod tacos.

“Every bite was a delightful mix of textures and tastes that kept us coming back for more. A must-visit for anyone in the Hamptons craving delicious, fresh, and flavorful Mexican cuisine.”

Uno Mas Southampton is open daily. Find out more on its website.

