30-Year-Old Has Been Missing Since Leaving Sag Harbor Pizzeria Over A Week Ago

Mario Potrero Feliciano, age 30, is described as being 5-foot-3, 140 pounds with medium length black hair and brown eyes, according to Southampton Town Police.

He was reported missing by his sister after he did not return home from work on Thursday, Aug. 22.

He was last seen leaving work at Sag Pizza located at 103 Main St. in Sag Harbor.

He was last seen wearing a red hat, red long sleeve sweatshirt with the word "Champion" on it, jeans, two yellow metal rings, black and white sneakers and a large black backpack.

He drives a 2014 Black Dodge Grand Caravan with NYS plate LKX2610 (Please Note damage on right tail light).

If located, please contact the Southampton Town Police Detective Division.

