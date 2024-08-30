Fair 70°

SHARE

30-Year-Old Has Been Missing Since Leaving Sag Harbor Pizzeria Over A Week Ago

A Long Island man has gone missing and authorities are asking the public's help in locating him.

Mario Potrero Feliciano drives a 2014 Black Dodge Grand Caravan.

Mario Potrero Feliciano drives a 2014 Black Dodge Grand Caravan.

 Photo Credit: Southampton Town Police
Joe Lombardi
Facebook @joe_lombardi Email me Read More Stories

Mario Potrero Feliciano, age 30, is described as being 5-foot-3, 140 pounds with medium length black hair and brown eyes, according to Southampton Town Police.

He was reported missing by his sister after he did not return home from work on Thursday, Aug. 22.

He was last seen leaving work at Sag Pizza located at 103 Main St. in Sag Harbor.

He was last seen wearing a red hat, red long sleeve sweatshirt with the word "Champion" on it, jeans, two yellow metal rings, black and white sneakers and a large black backpack. 

He drives a 2014 Black Dodge Grand Caravan with NYS plate LKX2610 (Please Note damage on right tail light).

If located, please contact the Southampton Town Police Detective Division.

Share this story by clicking on the Facebook icon below.

Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

to follow Daily Voice Southampton and receive free news updates.

SCROLL TO NEXT ARTICLE