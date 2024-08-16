$125M Equestrian Compound With Hand-Carved Bathtubs In Water Mill Is LI's Priciest Listing

Located on Long Island in the Southampton hamlet of Water Mill, 165 Cooks Lane currently holds the distinction of being the most expensive residential listing in New York. Asking price? $125 million.

Situated on a whopping 80 acres, this sprawling property is also the Hamptons’ largest equestrian compound, complete with its very own riding, jumping, and polo rings.

“The property offering also includes a private farm with boarding stables and training facilities, making it a true sanctuary for equestrian enthusiasts,” reads the listing from Bespoke Real Estate.

Inside the 20,000-square-foot main residence – which features eight bedrooms and 14 bathrooms – new buyers will find an array of ritzy amenities, including bathtubs that are hand-carved from stone sourced in Italy.

There’s also a pool, tennis court, wine cellar, billiards room, movie theater, an elevator, and nine wood-burning fireplaces that were sourced from 17th and 19th-century chateaus in France.

Worried about noisy neighbors? Don’t be: the estate is surrounded by an expansive 184 acres of uninterrupted and protected farmland.

“This vast reserve is the largest contiguous reserve in Suffolk County, creating the ultimate setting for privacy and remarkable western-facing views,” reads the listing.

The property officially hit the market on Saturday, Aug. 3, and has been viewed over 12,000 times on Zillow alone.

Click here to view the complete listing from Bespoke Real Estate.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Southampton and receive free news updates.