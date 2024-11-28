1,000-Plus Vehicles Screened, Trio Charged At Thanksgiving Eve Checkpoint In Hampton Bays

The operation was held in Hampton Bays from 8:30 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 27 to 12:30 a.m. Thanksgiving Day on Thursday,Nov. 28, on Flanders Road (Route 24), according to Southampton Town Police.

The following individuals were charged:

Oswald Espinoza-Mogrovejo, age 46, of Hampton Bays, charged with driving while intoxicated.

Roberto Granados-Sanchez, age 38, of Flanders, charged with driving while intoxicated.

Daniel R. McNamara, age 33, of Hampton Bays, charged with driving while ability impaired by drugs.

Southampton Town Police thanked sober drivers and passengers who used ride-share services or designated drivers, emphasizing the importance of preventing tragedies during the holiday season.

