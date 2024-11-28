Overcast 53°

1,000-Plus Vehicles Screened, Trio Charged At Thanksgiving Eve Checkpoint In Hampton Bays

More than 1,000 vehicles were screen and three drivers were charged during a Thanksgiving Eve sobriety checkpoint on Long Island.

 Photo Credit: Pixabay/diegoparra
Joe Lombardi
Joe Lombardi

The operation was held in Hampton Bays from 8:30 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 27 to 12:30 a.m. Thanksgiving Day on Thursday,Nov. 28, on Flanders Road (Route 24), according to Southampton Town Police.

The following individuals were charged:

  • Oswald Espinoza-Mogrovejo, age 46, of Hampton Bays, charged with driving while intoxicated.
  • Roberto Granados-Sanchez, age 38, of Flanders, charged with driving while intoxicated.
  • Daniel R. McNamara, age 33, of Hampton Bays, charged with driving while ability impaired by drugs.

Southampton Town Police thanked sober drivers and passengers who used ride-share services or designated drivers, emphasizing the importance of preventing tragedies during the holiday season.

