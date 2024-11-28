1,000-Plus Vehicles Screened, Trio Charged At Thanksgiving Eve Checkpoint In Hampton Bays

The operation was held in Hampton Bays from 8:30 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 27 to 12:30 a.m. Thanksgiving Day on Thursday,Nov. 28, on Flanders Road (Route 24), according to Southampton Town Police.
The following individuals were charged:
- Oswald Espinoza-Mogrovejo, age 46, of Hampton Bays, charged with driving while intoxicated.
- Roberto Granados-Sanchez, age 38, of Flanders, charged with driving while intoxicated.
- Daniel R. McNamara, age 33, of Hampton Bays, charged with driving while ability impaired by drugs.
Southampton Town Police thanked sober drivers and passengers who used ride-share services or designated drivers, emphasizing the importance of preventing tragedies during the holiday season.
Click here to follow Daily Voice Southampton and receive free news updates.