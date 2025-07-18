Jason McGlone, an assistant chief of the East Branch Volunteer Fire Department in Delaware County, died while responding to a car crash on Route 30 on Thursday night, July 17, the department confirmed.

McGlone, a Long Island native from South Huntington who had made East Branch his home, was among the first responders dispatched to the scene around 9:30 p.m. when a vehicle reportedly crashed into a telephone pole.

In a heartbreaking series of events, a fellow firefighter said McGlone’s truck became tangled in a low-hanging wire. The wire caused a short circuit that interfered with communications and McGlone was electrocuted while exiting the vehicle, officials said. Despite immediate CPR efforts, he could not be revived.

The East Branch Fire Department confirmed McGlone’s passing in a solemn announcement Friday morning.

“It is with heavy hearts and great sadness that the East Branch Fire Department announces the Line of Duty Death of 3rd Assistant Chief Jason McGlone,” the department wrote. “Please keep the McGlone family and the East Branch Fire Department in your thoughts and prayers.”

Local firefighters and police escorted his body back to the fire station and then to Harris Funeral Home in Roscoe, where his funeral arrangements are pending. A video of the solemn escort was shared widely on social media, with fellow departments and neighbors paying their respects.

News of McGlone’s death triggered an outpouring of tributes on social media, including from Rom Nimmo, who wrote that McGlone “was a great friend and more like a brother to some.”

Jessica Gilmore shared a candid Facebook tribute to McGlone’s love of cooking, posting a photo of him standing beside a mobile smoker.

“Not gonna lie I am kinda pissed you won’t be cooking at this funeral,” she wrote. “We hope they have extra salt in Heaven and one hell of a smoker, man.”

McGlone leaves behind a wife and two children. Funeral services had not been announced as of Friday, July 18.

