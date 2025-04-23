Fair 70°

Trooper-Involved Shooting Leaves 1 Injured In South Glens Falls

One person was injured in an officer-involved shooting in the Capital Region.

 Photo Credit: New York State Police (NYSP)
Michael Mashburn
The Saratoga County incident happened in South Glens Falls, near State Route 9 and Catherine Street, at around 1 p.m. Wednesday, April 23.

A suspect was shot by troopers and was transported to the hospital for treatment, New York Stater Police. No troopers were injured.

Additional details were expected to be released at a press conference scheduled for Wednesday evening.

This is a developing story–check back to Daily Voice for updates.

