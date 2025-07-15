The Saratoga County incident happened just before noon at the intersection of Fawn Road and State Route 9 in the town of Moreau, according to New York State Police.

A commercial vehicle was heading northbound on Route 9 when it struck the pedestrian. The victim was pronounced dead at the scene. Their identity has not yet been released.

Following the crash, Route 9 was shut down between the I-87 interchange and Spier Falls Road for several hours while crews investigated the collision. The roadway has since reopened.

Click here to follow Daily Voice South Glens Falls and receive free news updates.