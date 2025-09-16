Manila Grille, parked at 892 US-9 in Gansevoort near the Day Dream Farmer garden center, has been dishing out authentic Filipino fare on weekends for nearly a year.

The food truck is owned by Philippines native Romeo Soriano, his wife Teresita and their children, who have turned their passion for food into a family business.

On the menu: classics like chicken adobo, lechon kawali (crispy pork belly), and Filipino-style BBQ skewers, plus pancit noodles and an ever-popular lineup of lumpia (spring rolls).

For those who want to sample a little of everything, combo boxes feature skewers, pancit, and lumpia served with rice.

A few tables and chairs next to the truck make it easy to sit down and enjoy a plate on-site.

Customers rave about the flavors and the friendly atmosphere. One Yelp reviewer called the food “absolutely delicious” and praised the Sorianos for their “thoughtful service and best vibes possible.” Another described the lumpia as “juicy and full of flavor” and said it’s the must-order item.

Open on weekends, Manila Grille has quickly become a go-to stop for locals and travelers alike looking for Filipino comfort food in the heart of Saratoga County.

