Stephen Frank, 48, was found guilty of multiple felony domestic violence charges by a Saratoga County jury on Wednesday, Jan. 29, following a week-long trial.

Frank, a former Warren County correction officer, repeatedly subjected the woman to verbal and physical abuse over a period of years, the Saratoga County DA’s office said.

His now ex-wife took the stand, telling jurors she suffered repeated bruising, cuts, and even damage to her lungs. The abuse, documented in photos that were shown to the jury, often occurred in front of the couple’s two children.

Their 11-year-old son also testified, courageously describing the terrifying cycle of violence he witnessed inside their home.

Medical professionals and a domestic violence expert further reinforced the prosecution’s case, painting a harrowing picture of the victim’s injuries and the psychological toll of long-term abuse.

Frank, taking the stand in his own defense, claimed he was the real victim, citing what he called "disrespect" within the home. The jury swiftly rejected his argument, deliberating for less than two hours before returning a guilty verdict on the following counts:

Three counts of aggravated criminal contempt (felonies)

Four counts of criminal contempt (felonies)

Several counts of third-degree assault (misdemeanors)

He faces between eight and 25 years in prison when he’s sentenced in May. His convictions carry the possibility of consecutive sentencing, meaning he could serve the maximum time allowed under the law.

Saratoga County District Attorney Karen Heggen praised the victim’s strength in seeking justice, stating:

“Domestic violence nearly always occurs out of public view and often creates victims who elect to protect their families rather than themselves. I want to commend both the victim and her young son for summoning the courage to take the stand at trial and ensure that the Defendant was held accountable for his years of domestic abuse.”

