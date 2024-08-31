Watch As Floodwaters Burst Through Smithtown Library Causing Millions Of Dollars In Damages

The Smithtown Library in Suffolk County uploaded surveillance videos taken Monday, Aug. 19, as heavy rains pushed into the building at One North Country Road in Smithtown. It collapsed walls, bashed open doors, and destroyed books and furniture.

More than a foot of rain fell on parts of Long Island overnight on Aug. 19. The library kept its precious collection of rare historical items in a climate-controlled vault. The video shows floodwaters tearing down the room's walls on the building's lower level.

Along with the collection, computers, expensive equipment, and thousands of books are shown being destroyed as the flood pushes its way into the building.

The day after the flood, Smithtown Library Director Robert Lusak told reporters he returned to the building to find eight to 10 feet of standing water filled with books, mud, trash, and debris floating on top. He believes the damages are close to $10 million. Though, all of that can be replaced.

Library leaders have started a campaign to help raise the money to cover the cost of repairs.

Click here for more information on how to give to that fundraiser.

The library has remained closed since the flood as officials work to clean up the mess and rebuild.

