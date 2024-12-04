Smithtown Driver, 40, Arrested In Deadly Hit-Run: Police

Seth Miller, 40, of Smithtown, was charged with Leaving the Scene of an Incident with a Fatality in the Nov. 27 crash in Bohemia that killed Joan Foley, 59, of Central Islip, Suffolk County police said.

Foley was struck while crossing Veterans Memorial Highway at 5th Avenue around 5:15 a.m. Miller fled the scene after the crash and Foley was pronounced dead at the scene.

Miller was arrested on Dec. 4 and is scheduled to be arraigned the same day at First District Court in Central Islip.

The Suffolk County Police Major Case Unit continues to investigate the incident. Detectives are asking anyone with information about the crash to contact the Major Case Unit at 631-852-6555 or anonymously through Crime Stoppers at 1-800-220-TIPS.

Police reminded the public that a criminal charge is merely an accusation and that Miller is presumed innocent until proven guilty.

